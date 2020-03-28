Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ian SITARAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Kendrick SITARAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ian Kendrick SITARAM Obituary
SITARAM, Ian Kendrick Passed away peacefully in his sleep, at home in Mississauga, on March, 21, 2020, following a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margaret, daughter Diane-Leela, son Dev and daughter-in-law Marilyn D'Souza, grandsons, Michael and Brandon, grandchildren, Alyssa, Jason, Christina, Stephen, and Archer. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private cremation was held on March 25th. At a later date, a memorial will be held at Erindale Presbyterian Church.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -