|
|
SITARAM, Ian Kendrick Passed away peacefully in his sleep, at home in Mississauga, on March, 21, 2020, following a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margaret, daughter Diane-Leela, son Dev and daughter-in-law Marilyn D'Souza, grandsons, Michael and Brandon, grandchildren, Alyssa, Jason, Christina, Stephen, and Archer. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private cremation was held on March 25th. At a later date, a memorial will be held at Erindale Presbyterian Church.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020