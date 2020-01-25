|
LEAFE, IAN (WWII British Merchant Marines, D-Day Veteran - Juno Beach) Born in Handsworth, England on March 23, 1922. Died peacefully in his 98th year on January 22, 2020 at Markham Stouffville Hospital with his daughters by his side. Predeceased by his wife Marion (2009), lovingly remembered by his daughters Francesca (Bill Wright) and Mary Leafe (Calvin Weeks). Cherished grandfather of Emily and Nicholas (Alexis) Wright, and Carson Weeks. Family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of The Woodhaven Long Term Care for their loving care during his short stay. Family received friends at the Heise Hill Cemetery (11760 Woodbine Ave., Gormley, Ontario) on Friday, January 24, 2020 for a Graveside service at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Neill Funeral Home, 905-642-2855. In lieu of flowers, donations to Marnie's Lounge (Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto) or Charity of Choice, would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020