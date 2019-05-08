Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IAN ROBERTSON BRAND. View Sign Service Information Kitching-Steepe Funeral Home Limited 146 Mill Street North Waterdown , ON L0R 2H0 (905)-689-4852 Obituary

BRAND, IAN ROBERTSON September 11, 1955 - May 3, 2019 Ian was a longtime employee of the LCBO where he proudly worked to fund his adventures. Ian loved to share stories about when he was a Merchant seaman, he loved to be surrounded by water, it was his happy place. Ian was an outdoors guy who loved and lived for golf and ski seasons. His home was his castle where he enjoyed building fires and home entertaining with friends and family. He loved to look after the house, yard, gardens and pool and his Christmas decorating was legendary. At the end of the day he enjoyed a good single malt scotch. He will be dearly missed by his family, extended family, friends and buddies. A Celebration of Life will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown, on Friday, May 10, 2019, with Visitation from 2 p.m. until the time of Service at 3 p.m. Reception to follow. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or would be appreciated by the family. Please sign the Tribute Wall at

