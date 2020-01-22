Home

MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX
28 OLD KINGSTON RD
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
More Obituaries for IAN WAILES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IAN RONALD WAILES

IAN RONALD WAILES Obituary
WAILES, IAN RONALD Age 62. Our beloved husband, father, gramps, coach and friend passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, January 18, 2019, at his cottage in Bobcaygeon, ON. For 33 years, Ian served as a level 3 paramedic and supervisor of EMS education with Toronto EMS. He was also a dedicated and accomplished hockey and lacrosse coach for over three decades. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Darlene; children Tara (Ryan), Kyle (Margaret) and Kathryn (Justin); grandchildren Ethan, Emma, Ridley, Everly, Remington, Everett and Rhett; siblings Kim (Roland), Thomas, and Arthur; in-laws Bill (Sherri), Julie, Keith (Michelle) and Bill Carroll Sr. (Glenda). He was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Jean Wailes; sister Heather Wailes, mother-in-law Marie Carroll and brother-in-law Joseph Gray. Visitation will be held at the McEachnie Funeral Home (28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax 905-428-8488), on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. Funeral Service to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 22, 2020
