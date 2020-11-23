STEVENSON, IAN 1934 - 2020 Passed peacefully at home, with family by his side, on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Maxine. Loving father of Debbie (David) and Rob (Gouldie). Grandfather to five and great-grandfather to three. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Minnie. Brother to Alastair, Rita, Faye and the late Joe (Scotland). Cremation has taken place and interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the "Molesworth Heritage Fund" at Molesworth Cemetery, 7090 Perth Line 86, Listowel, Ontario N4W 3G6 www.molesworthcemetery.ca
