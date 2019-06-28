MACDONALD, Ian Stirling Peacefully passed away following a brief illness on June 25, 2019. Ian is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lillian and children Toni (Michael), Shari (Peter) and Scott (Lisa); sisters Mary Eden Bassett (John) and Laurie Rodger (Symeon); and he was grandfather to Kai Fishleigh. After a long career as reporter/editor at The Canadian Press, Ian enjoyed a quiet retirement tending his garden, feeding squirrels and birds, dog walking along the Bluffs, reading and time with Lillian. He will be greatly missed. At Ian's request, there will be no viewing or funeral service. As promised, his ashes will be brought "home" to Nova Scotia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal shelter or in Ian's memory.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 28, 2019