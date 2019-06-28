Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian Stirling MACDONALD. View Sign Obituary

MACDONALD, Ian Stirling Peacefully passed away following a brief illness on June 25, 2019. Ian is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lillian and children Toni (Michael), Shari (Peter) and Scott (Lisa); sisters Mary Eden Bassett (John) and Laurie Rodger (Symeon); and he was grandfather to Kai Fishleigh. After a long career as reporter/editor at The Canadian Press, Ian enjoyed a quiet retirement tending his garden, feeding squirrels and birds, dog walking along the Bluffs, reading and time with Lillian. He will be greatly missed. At Ian's request, there will be no viewing or funeral service. As promised, his ashes will be brought "home" to Nova Scotia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal shelter or in Ian's memory.

MACDONALD, Ian Stirling Peacefully passed away following a brief illness on June 25, 2019. Ian is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lillian and children Toni (Michael), Shari (Peter) and Scott (Lisa); sisters Mary Eden Bassett (John) and Laurie Rodger (Symeon); and he was grandfather to Kai Fishleigh. After a long career as reporter/editor at The Canadian Press, Ian enjoyed a quiet retirement tending his garden, feeding squirrels and birds, dog walking along the Bluffs, reading and time with Lillian. He will be greatly missed. At Ian's request, there will be no viewing or funeral service. As promised, his ashes will be brought "home" to Nova Scotia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal shelter or in Ian's memory. Published in the Toronto Star on June 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.