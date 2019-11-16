Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IAN THOMAS McPHAIL. View Sign Service Information Fawcett Funeral Cremation Reception 1 Highland Drive FLESHERTON , ON N0C 1E0 (519)-924-2810 Obituary

McPHAIL, IAN THOMAS It is with profound sadness to announce that my big brother, Ian (IMP), died on November 13, 2019. Ian was the only son of the late Thomas and Mamie McPhail. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, on March 3, 1942. Ian and his family immigrated to Toronto in 1957. At an early age, it was obvious his passion was to entertain, and he could be one funny man. During his life, he performed at comedy clubs, on stage, did TV/print, commercials (he was big in Barrie for years) and in living rooms around the country. Not only did he have a sharp wit, but he also showed a talent for writing and painting. Ian was predeceased by his late wife, Janice, his life partner, Judy Welsh and his dear friend of over 50 years, Joan Grant. Ian will be missed by his sister Eileen, brother-in-law Carl, family in Scotland and Australia, his friend and sponsor Bill Anderson, who was so helpful during Ian's last days. Thanks go out to all who considered Ian a good mate, those who were there for him at his support groups and to all the caring medical and administrative staff at the Michael Garron Hospital. Cremation has taken place. In Ian's name, please consider a donation to your favourite charity or your local animal shelter. For online condolences and donations please visit

