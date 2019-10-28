Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SISTER IBVM MARY NIXON. View Sign Obituary

NIXON, IBVM, SISTER MARY Died peacefully at Presentation Manor, on October 25, 2019. Sister Mary was in the 100th year of her life and her 79th year as a member of the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Loretto Sisters). Predeceased by her parents Thomas Edward and Nora Gorman, her aunt Rosalie Gorman and her brother John Nixon. Survived by cousins, friends and members of the Community. Sister was a longtime teacher of music, in Chicago, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Niagara Falls, Ontario, Fort Erie and Toronto. She taught in the Catholic Separate School System and in Loretto Abbey Junior and Secondary Schools. Her later years were spent as Secretary at Loretto College School and as Receptionist at Loretto Infirmary. Friends may call at Presentation Manor, 61 Fairfax Crescent, Scarborough, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for Prayer Service. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Presentation Manor Chapel on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment in Mount Hope Cemetery.

