MORGAN, ICIL LOUISE "NAOMI" Aged 85, died peacefully in Stratford, ON, on April 25, 2019, with her daughter beside her. Born in Brown's Hall, St. Catherine's Parish, Jamaica to Virginia (Burke) and William Morgan. Immigrated to Toronto where she worked as a legal secretary. Mourned by her only daughter, Yanna, brother-in-law, Osmond, nephew Don (Lorraine) and her family of dear friends, as well as the staff at Spruce Lodge. Predeceased by siblings, Avril "Claire", Lebert "Boysie", "Buttie", Edwin "Dan", Errol "Harry" and Apline; survived by Ewan and Bloss and her children. Funeral: Spruce Lodge Chapel, 643 West Gore St., Stratford, Tuesday, May 14th, at 1 p.m. Donations in Icil's memory can be made to the Perth Alzheimer Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation through the W. G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron St., Stratford, 519-271-7411 wgyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 4, 2019