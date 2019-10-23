BENNETT, IDA "BETTY" 1928 - 2019 Passed away peacefully with family by her side, on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the age of 90. Predeceased by her husband Wallace. Loving mother of Pat (Wayne), Wallace (Ann) and Catherine (Ilkka). Cherished grandmother of Rhonda (Kyle), Robert (Shannon), Kyle, Kirk (Nicole), Kody (Rashree) and Kris. Dear great-grandmother of Evan, Ian, Madysen, Katelyn, Riley, Colby, Mackenzie and Khloe. Predeceased by her 10 siblings. She will be missed by her many extended family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Hawthorn Woods Care Community for their compassion and care. Family and friends will be received at the Glendale Funeral Home (1810 Albion Rd., Etobicoke, 416-679-1803), on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. The Funeral Service will be celebrated in the Glendale Chapel on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens (Hwy. 27 & Albion).

