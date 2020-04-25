CAMBRUZZI, IDA (nee FAORO) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Ida Cambruzzi. Ida was born May 14, 1936 in Agana, Belluno, Italy and passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Cambruzzi. Loving mother to John (Maryann), Nives, Nadia (Paul), Mike (Giselle). She was a devoted NONNI to Vincent, Julian, Melanie, Cory, Shawn, Abby, Sarah, Megan and Michael. Our family would like to express our sincere thanks to her caregivers Leone and Sarah for their compassionate care. In accordance with our mothers wishes, cremation has taken place. If you wish, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the Arthritis Society. Mom, we love you and will miss you! Rest in Peace.

