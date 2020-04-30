IDA ELVIRA CARLASCIO
CARLASCIO, IDA ELVIRA Peacefully passed away on April 28, 2020 at Downsview Long Term Care at the age of 97. Loving wife of the late Giovanni. Cherished by her son Joseph and his wife Irene. Fondly remembered and adored by her grandchildren Gianfranco and Julia. Always remembered by her family and friends far and near. Ida was the last surviving member of her birth family and will be remembered for her baking and cooking skills. Rest in peace for all eternity. Due to global circumstances, it is a private funeral to honour Ida. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.catholic-cemeteries.ca

