LAPRAIRIE, Ida Louise Unexpectedly, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Trillium Health Centre - Mississauga, at the age of 74. Beloved mother of Nicole (Derrick) and Chantelle (Paul). Loving grandmother of Christopher Edsall, Jeffrey Yeomans, Michael Yeomans and great-grandmother of Christopher Edsall Jr. Dear sister of Lawrence and Stan Scovron. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10 north of QEW), on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 2 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service in the Chapel at 3 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH.ca). Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 3, 2019