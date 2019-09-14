OTONICHAR, Ida Ida passed away peacefully, on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the age of 79, with her loving family by her side. Predeceased by her loving and devoted husband Francis (Frank) Otonichar and parents Adele and Orlando Domenici. Devoted mother of daughter Anita Brooks and son Jason Alexander Goldberg. Stepmother of James (Jim) Otonichar and wife Tracey Otonichar. Predeceased by stepsons (Pat) Otonichar and Michael (Mike) Otonichar. Will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Madeline Brooks, Robert Brooks, Hannah Wickens and Avni Patrick. Loved dearly by her sister Gina Domenici, husband Gurmeet Gurm, niece Adele Gurm and many other family and loyal friends. Ida was a strong and independent woman with a love of life, family and deep appreciation of The Arts. Timmins, Ontario born, she spent most of her life in Toronto and worked as a Budget Accountant for Seneca College, until retirement. She lost a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She will forever be loved and deeply missed. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, G.I Clinic and Palliative Care Unit. Especially Dr. Elan Panov, Dr. Elaine Bouttell, Dr Breffni Hannon and Nurse Monica Ku for their unwavering commitment to her quality of life. Visitation will take place on Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 12:00-2:00 pm followed by a Celebration of life at 2:00 pm at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre (east gate entrance), 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, M4T2V8. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation at https://www.thepmcf.ca/Ways-to-Give/Donate-Now, or call 416-946-6560 or 1-866-224-6560 (Option 1) directed to the Wallace and Margaret McCain Fund.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019