PAOLUCCI, IDA It is with great sadness and the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, Ida Paolucci. Cherished and beloved wife of Antonio Paolucci of 59 years. Loving mother of John and Sonia; and Marylou and Pat. Adored Nonna to Christopher, Matthew, David, Maria and Gabriel, and great-grandmother to Lorenzo, Luciano. Ida was an extraordinary daughter, sister, mother, zia, grandmother, and friend. She was hardworking, adventurous, and generous with her time and love. Ida was always happiest when spending time with her family and dear friends. She will forever be in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The Dorothy Ley Hospice (www.dlhospice.org
) would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family Funeral Mass and Entombment.