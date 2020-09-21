1/1
IDA PAOLUCCI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share IDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAOLUCCI, IDA It is with great sadness and the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, Ida Paolucci. Cherished and beloved wife of Antonio Paolucci of 59 years. Loving mother of John and Sonia; and Marylou and Pat. Adored Nonna to Christopher, Matthew, David, Maria and Gabriel, and great-grandmother to Lorenzo, Luciano. Ida was an extraordinary daughter, sister, mother, zia, grandmother, and friend. She was hardworking, adventurous, and generous with her time and love. Ida was always happiest when spending time with her family and dear friends. She will forever be in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The Dorothy Ley Hospice (www.dlhospice.org) would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family Funeral Mass and Entombment.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved