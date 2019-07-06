LEESON, Ida Ruth Passed away peacefully at Errinrung Long Term Care Home in Thornbury, on Sunday, June 23, 2019 in her 85th year. Loving wife of 57 years of the late Maxwell Ross Leeson (passed July 30, 2013). Beloved mother of Larry and his wife Marlene and Shelley and her husband Steve Young. Proud grandmother of Alan, Daniel, Stephanie and Colleen and great-grandmother to Aria. Survived by her sister, Marion King. Daughter of the late John and May Morrison. Ruth was born on December 21, 1934 on Manitoulin Island, Ontario. She was a Registered Nurse and worked in variety of medical offices. Ruth was happiest when helping others, singing in the church choir, and spending time with Max and her family and friends. Friends may call at Sharon-Hope United Church, 18648 Leslie Street, Sharon, Ontario, on Monday, July 22, 2019 – memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Special thanks to the caring staff at Amica Newmarket and Errinrung Long Term Care Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ruth can be made to the Arthritis Society or the Canadian Mental Health Association.

