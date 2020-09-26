1/
IDA VERONICA VENNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share IDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VENNER, IDA VERONICA (nee CRICHTON) Ida passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Osmond "Ossie" Venner. Loving mother of Patricia (Derrick), the late Barbara (Wayne), Pamela (Jeff), Gregory (Marie). Cherished Granma to Jason, Adrian, Terrence and Janine. Sweet great-gran to Rhiana, Lauren, Laurel and Nicholas. She also leaves behind her sister Margaret, brother George (St. Vincent and The Grenadines). Donations to March of Dimes, in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be shared at www.arbormemorial.ca/en/highland-markham

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved