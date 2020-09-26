VENNER, IDA VERONICA (nee CRICHTON) Ida passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Osmond "Ossie" Venner. Loving mother of Patricia (Derrick), the late Barbara (Wayne), Pamela (Jeff), Gregory (Marie). Cherished Granma to Jason, Adrian, Terrence and Janine. Sweet great-gran to Rhiana, Lauren, Laurel and Nicholas. She also leaves behind her sister Margaret, brother George (St. Vincent and The Grenadines). Donations to March of Dimes, in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be shared at www.arbormemorial.ca/en/highland-markham