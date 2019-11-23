Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IDE HABER. View Sign Obituary

HABER, IDE (nee CHARKOW) Our mother, Ide Haber, quietly left us Tuesday night at Humber River Hospital at the age of 96. She lived a long life and a good one and if she loved you – as she did her kids – it was like the sun's radiance was glowing on you with a warmth that was hard to describe. And those are the saddened people she leaves behind – her daughter, Gari Gellerman (Marty) of Staten Island, NY, sons Dr. Richard Haber (Margaret) of Calgary, Dr. Stephen Haber (Vicky) and her youngest and caregiver Dan Haber. She's also missed by her nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, whom she adored, and her dog, Smiley, who now brings so much comfort in such a hard time. Predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Herbert, her parents Henry and Belle Charkow and her sister Shirley and brother Sydney. Special thanks to the incredible staff at L'Chaim Retirement Home, who gave their all and more, to help her these past 3 years. She – and we – couldn't have done it without you. Also kudos to the remarkable nurses and doctors at Humber River Hospital, who treated her – and all of us – with such extreme kindness in the final month of her life. The funeral and shiva will be private, but in lieu of flowers, donations to Boys Town Jerusalem or the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated. Farewell mom. We all owe you much that we can never repay. And you can rest assured that you will be always loved beyond words and forever missed beyond time.

