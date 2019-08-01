Ihor (Moose) PASKA

Obituary

PASKA, Ihor (Moose) It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ihor (Moose) at the Trillium Health Centre, Mississauga, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Monika. Much loved father of Cindy (Mark Leighton) and Sofia. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Friday from 2 - 4 and 6 - 9 p.m. Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment to be held at Park Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. In Moose's memory, donations may be made to Ryerson Rams Women's Basketball. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2019
