HICKS, ILA ANN (nee FILLMORE) Peacefully, in the presence of her family, at Trillium Health Partners, on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the age of 79. Beloved wife and best friend of Conrad for 60 years. Loving Mum of David (Cathy) and Glenn (Laura). Cherished Grammie of Shelly, Christopher, Danielle, Jillian and Logan; and Great-Grammie of CJ, Chase and Alexis. Dear sister of Richard (Bertha); sister-in-law, Marilyn (John) Stokes. Ila will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends in Ontario and New Brunswick. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Islington and Kipling Aves.), on Monday, from 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Queensway Baptist Church, 950 Islington Ave., Toronto, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Midgic Cemetery, New Brunswick. If desired, donations to Queensway Baptist Church, Alzheimer Society, or charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 18, 2019