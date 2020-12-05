BOSSONS, ILA Ila died of a serious stroke last Monday, after several days in palliative care. Born in 1937 in Freiburg, Germany, she grew up in Germany and Switzerland, studied in Munich, Madrid, Pittsburgh, and New York. She is survived by John, her husband of 56 years, son Miles, and brother Walter Haeberle. A longtime civic activist, Ila was chair of the Annex Residents Association and subsequently elected to four terms on Toronto Metro and City Councils from 1988 to 2000. She was Chair of the Metro Works Committee and was on the Toronto Conservation Authority (TRCA) board for fourteen years. A private cremation will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Please, no flowers. If you would care to make a donation in her honour, please donate to the TRCA Foundation or an environmental organization making a difference. A celebration of life will be organized in late spring, post-Covid. Condolences can be left at MountPleasantGroup.com
