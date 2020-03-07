|
SANDWELL, ILA PEARL (nee CAMPBELL) December 9, 1932 – March 1, 2020 Immersed in the cherished memories of her zest for living and kind generosity, we are saddened to announce the peaceful death of Ila Pearl Sandwell. Daughter of the late Peter and Pearl Campbell. Loving wife to our late Dad, Gordon Sandwell. Sister of the late William Campbell. Amazing mother to Kath, Greg and Shelley, Doug and Andrea. Devoted Grandmother to Meagan (Jeremy), Kyle (Maddy), Alison, Julianne (Curtis), Sydnie (Brandon), Marc (Fiona), Tyler, Peter, Kate, Paige, Kaitlyn and Ryan. "GG" to Nolan, Logan, Jake and Shea, and Owen. Ila's favourite times were spent with extended families and loyal friends in her many communities that she embraced and nurtured wholeheartedly. Whether at the Cottage, Hillcrest Village, Florida, or Walden Pond, she and Dad made it "Home". Her warm hospitality, keen sense of humour, her love for lakes and the outdoors, for music, and for lifelong learning, enhanced by her incredible resiliency over the years, will live on forever within all of us. We invite you to celebrate Ila's life well-lived at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Markham, on Saturday, March 28th, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Markham Stouffville Hospital or Parry Sound Hospital would be most appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020