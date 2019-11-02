NANGINI, ILEANA (ELAINE) (nee LONGARINI) It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Elaine Nangini on Tuesday evening, October 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Albert, loving mother to David (Laura) and Cathy, and fiercely proud grandmother to Adam and Sara, who were the light of her life (GO NONNA GO!!!). Visitation will be on Sunday, November 3rd, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at DeMarco Funeral Home (Keele Chapel), 3725 Keele St., North York, ON M3J 1N4. Mass will be celebrated at St. Wilfrid's Parish, 1675 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2G8 on November 4th at 9:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 8361 Yonge St., Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

