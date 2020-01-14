|
POL BODETTO, ILES 1934 - 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Iles Pol Bodetto on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He will be forever missed by Liliana, his loving wife of 59 years, children Claudia, Bruno (Sue), Manuela and by his grand-daughters Olivia and Michaela, whom he adored with all his heart. He will also be dearly missed by his sisters Antonietta and Elsa (Sergio), sisters-in-law Antonietta, Maria, Gabriella and Nerina, and his many nieces and nephews. He is now united in heaven with his parents Olivo and Maria, brothers Rubens and Ermes, brothers-in-law Antonio, Odorino, Lorenzo, Alfeo and Sergio and sisters-in-law Elena and Maria. Iles was a loving and guiding light, a genuine and generous soul who found great passion in spending time with family and friends. He was a lover of life, lived every day to the fullest, (always on his terms), and the true life of any party. We will all miss him dearly and are so grateful for the lasting impressions that he left on all of our hearts. "Ciao Bambino... ti vogliamo tanto bene!" Friends will be received at Ward Funeral Home "Woodbridge Chapel", 4671 Hwy. 7, Woodbridge, ON (905-851-9100), on Tuesday, January 14th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Andrew's Parish, 2547 Kipling Ave., Toronto, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Woodbridge. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Please visit his Book of Memories at: www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 14, 2020