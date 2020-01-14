Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ward Funeral Homes Woodbridge Chapel
4671 Highway # 7
Woodbridge, ON L4L 1S6
(905) 851-9100
Resources
More Obituaries for ILES POL BODETTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ILES POL BODETTO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ILES POL BODETTO Obituary
POL BODETTO, ILES 1934 - 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Iles Pol Bodetto on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He will be forever missed by Liliana, his loving wife of 59 years, children Claudia, Bruno (Sue), Manuela and by his grand-daughters Olivia and Michaela, whom he adored with all his heart. He will also be dearly missed by his sisters Antonietta and Elsa (Sergio), sisters-in-law Antonietta, Maria, Gabriella and Nerina, and his many nieces and nephews. He is now united in heaven with his parents Olivo and Maria, brothers Rubens and Ermes, brothers-in-law Antonio, Odorino, Lorenzo, Alfeo and Sergio and sisters-in-law Elena and Maria. Iles was a loving and guiding light, a genuine and generous soul who found great passion in spending time with family and friends. He was a lover of life, lived every day to the fullest, (always on his terms), and the true life of any party. We will all miss him dearly and are so grateful for the lasting impressions that he left on all of our hearts. "Ciao Bambino... ti vogliamo tanto bene!" Friends will be received at Ward Funeral Home "Woodbridge Chapel", 4671 Hwy. 7, Woodbridge, ON (905-851-9100), on Tuesday, January 14th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Andrew's Parish, 2547 Kipling Ave., Toronto, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Woodbridge. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Please visit his Book of Memories at: www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ILES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -