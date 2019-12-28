Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ILFRA KATHARINE ANN IRWIN. View Sign Service Information Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M 3W9 (647)-556-5461 Obituary

IRWIN, ILFRA KATHARINE ANN January 5, 1929 December 17, 2019 Passed away on December 17, 2019 at Sunnybrook Heath Sciences Centre at the age of 90 surrounded by family. Ilfra was predeceased by her beloved husband John and brother John Edmonds. She is survived by her brother Brodie Edmonds (Jill). Mother of Suzanne (Dave), Anthony (Jill), D'Arcy (Sabina), James (Yasmin) and Alan (Jennifer). Very proud grandmother of Chris, Kim, Sean, Sara, Jack, Alyssa, Emma, Hannah, David, Liam and great-grandson Curtis. Ilfra died peacefully thanks to the compassionate care of staff in the ICU at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Born in Toronto, where she lived most of her life, Ilfra spent a number of years in Montreal and the U.S., accompanying her husband John on his numerous job promotions and transfers. She was an avid reader and gained a wealth of knowledge through extensive world travel. The family cottage on the Severn River was her true passion, where she spent every summer for the last 72 years. She loved the early morning sun reflecting on the water, the majestic trees and the sweet smell of the pines. She had an extended group of friends and will be missed by fellow cottagers. She was a positive, pragmatic, welcoming, non-judgmental and loving person. Her life centered around her family, however, she always found time to enjoy friends, theatre, opera, bridge and her incredible miniature, fully furnished doll house. We will all miss you: Ilfra, Mum, Gran and Great-Gran. You will live on in our hearts and memories. Donations may be made to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre (ICU). Condolences: www.rskane.ca Friends may join the family for a Celebration of Ilfra's Life on Thursday, January 2nd, anytime between 4:00 and 8:00 p.m., in the "Party Room" at The Atrium Condos, 33 Elmhurst Avenue, North York (Yonge and Sheppard area).



