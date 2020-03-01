|
|
ZSOLDOS, Ilona "Ili" Peacefully passed away at the age of 72 on Sunday afternoon, February 23, 2020 following a brave battle with cancer. Surrounded by her family, her loving husband Gabor, Sister Juli, and nephew Kristof. She will be remembered with eternal love by her husband Gabor, sister Juli and nephew Kristof and by her many friends. A celebration of Ilona's life will be held at THE SIMPLE ALTERNATIVE FUNERAL CENTRE, 275 Lesmill Road, Toronto (416-441-1580) on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 1, 2020