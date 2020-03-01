Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Simple Alternatives Funeral Centres
275 Lesmill Road
North York, ON M3B 2V1
(416) 441-1580
Resources
More Obituaries for Ilona ZSOLDOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilona "Ili" ZSOLDOS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ilona "Ili" ZSOLDOS Obituary
ZSOLDOS, Ilona "Ili" Peacefully passed away at the age of 72 on Sunday afternoon, February 23, 2020 following a brave battle with cancer. Surrounded by her family, her loving husband Gabor, Sister Juli, and nephew Kristof. She will be remembered with eternal love by her husband Gabor, sister Juli and nephew Kristof and by her many friends. A celebration of Ilona's life will be held at THE SIMPLE ALTERNATIVE FUNERAL CENTRE, 275 Lesmill Road, Toronto (416-441-1580) on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ilona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -