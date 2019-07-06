MATHEUS, ILSE Peacefully, on her 98th birthday, on Sunday, June 30, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Gershon. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Debbie Matheus, and Claudia and the late Bill Rotenberg. Loving grandmother of Aaron and Jenny, Marty and Arielle, and Jesse. Dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Hilde and Harry Woolf. Our mother and grandmother, who was a Holocaust survivor born in Berlin, was an inspiration, a fountain of unconditional love and a great source of wisdom to all who knew her. We are so grateful and blessed to have had her in our lives. A funeral service was held in Toronto, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. For shiva details, please refer to www.steelesmemorialchapel.com Memorial donations may be made to Bikur Cholim at 416-783-7983, or to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019