Imelda Jean ANDERSON
ANDERSON, Imelda Jean 1933 - 2020 It is with sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of (Imelda) Jean Anderson (nee Wilson) on Monday, October 19, 2020. Loving mother of John (Vinnie), Donna (Elwyn), and Cathy (Rob). Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her loving husband of 54 years, Robert Anderson, her parents Austin and Isabelle Wilson, her sister Delores, brother George and great-grandson Connor. Jean was a tireless volunteer and long standing parishioner at St. Jerome's Roman Catholic Church. She also spent many hours volunteering with Holland Christian Homes and the Royal Canadian Legion. Her faith and positive outlook on life will continue to inspire us. Funeral visitation will be held at the Brampton Funeral Home and Cemetery on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 3-7 p.m followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Jerome's Parish on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Please visit www. bramptonmemorial.com for further details.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 24, 2020.
