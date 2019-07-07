WALKER, (Marie) Imelda Peacefully departed on July 2, 2019, at North York General Hospital, Toronto. She was in her 90th year. Sadly missed by family and friends. Visitation at RS Kane Funeral Home on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral service at RS Kane Chapel on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Thornhill, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 7, 2019