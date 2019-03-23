Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Imre (KIS) KISS. View Sign

KISS (KIS), Imre July 25, 1927 - March 16, 2019 Passed peacefully at home in his sleep on March 16, 2019 at the age of 91. Words cannot express the depth of our love and devotion to him. He is dearly missed and will be in our hearts forever. Beloved husband of 56 years to Erika. Loving Father to Tony (Marian). Brother to Erzsébet and Aladár (predeceased). He was an Olympic caliber rower in his youth. A Veteran of WWII and the 1956 Hungarian Revolution, he was a proud Hungarian and an even prouder Canadian. Loved by extended Family in Hungary, Germany, Spain and Ottawa (Ron and Else). Loved by his neighbours and friends and many providers turned friends. We would like to thank our wonderful and caring PSWs, along with our coordinators and supervisors at VHA and our coordinator at LHIN. A visitation will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W., on Sunday, March 24th from 3-5 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 26th at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 432 Sheppard Ave. E., at 2 p.m. Donations can be made to Rákóczi Foundation, the Alzheimer Society of Toronto or a charity of your choice.

