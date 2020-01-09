Home

CRUICKSHANK, INA MAY July 5, 1920 – January 3, 2020 Passed away peacefully in her sleep, on January 3, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Karen (Gerald) and her grandsons Brent and Derek. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Cruickshank, her parents, Bertha and Fred Pink and her 6 siblings. In her 99 years, she will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and for her commitment to Branch 66 of the Legion. She was passionate about gardening. A Commemorative Gathering will be held to celebrate Ina's life on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, from 2-5 p.m. with remarks to be held at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to a charity of your choice. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 9, 2020
