SMITH, INA MURIEL (nee ETTER) September 11, 1952 - July 3, 2019 Scarborough, Ontario Ina passed away in Trilogy Long-Term Care Residence on the morning of July 3, 2019, at the age of 86. She was born to Fulton Samuel Etter and Mary Lavinia Cochrane in Brooklyn, Nova Scotia. She will be greatly missed. A brief service will be held at McDougall and Brown on Kingston Road. Date and time to be determined. Check their website for updates. She is survived by her husband Alexander (Sandy) Smith, sons Malcolm, Kevin and Scott, and grandchildren Matthew and Kaitlynn. Donations may be made to Parkinson Canada: www.parkinson.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019