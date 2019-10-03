QUINN, Ina (Durham) March 19, 1925 September 28, 2019 It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Ina Quinn. Ina died peacefully with family by her side on September 28, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of 49 years to John Leonard Quinn (predeceased – Jan 2000), adored mother of John Scott and Debra (Robin) Thomson, devoted and loving grandmother and great-grandmother of Matthew (Dana), and their daughters Emma and Charlotte; Taylor (Kyara) and their daughter Lyla; and Ryan (Skye). Ina's burial has taken place. Access Ina's memorial page at https://rskane.ca/tribute/details/11486/Ina-Durham-Quinn/obituary.html#content-start
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2019