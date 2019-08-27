ROSE, INA (nee ROZE) Passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the age of 89. Ina, loving daughter of the late Karlis and Maria Roze. She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her many cherished friends. A memorial gathering will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., Toronto, 416-423-1000, on Friday, September 13th from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Interment of cremated remains will take place at York Cemetery, 160 Beecroft Rd., Toronto. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 27, 2019