INA ROSE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for INA ROSE.
Service Information
Heritage Funeral Centre
50 Overlea Blvd.
Toronto, ON
M4H 1B6
(416)-423-1000
Obituary

ROSE, INA (nee ROZE) Passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the age of 89. Ina, loving daughter of the late Karlis and Maria Roze. She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her many cherished friends. A memorial gathering will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., Toronto, 416-423-1000, on Friday, September 13th from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Interment of cremated remains will take place at York Cemetery, 160 Beecroft Rd., Toronto. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.