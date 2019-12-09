PATTERSON, Indra Wilma 1947-2019 Passed away suddenly on November 12, 2019, while on vacation to visit family in Trinidad W.I. Loving wife of Ronald. Devoted mother of two children, who she adored, Raymond (Debra) and Shannon (Paul). Survived by sister Joyce, of London, UK and brother Bertrand, of Tobago W.I. and Cecil, of Trinidad. Predeceased by father Charles, mother Grace and brothers, Gilbert, Cyrus, Andrew, Sydney and Albert and sister Hannah. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends in England, Trinidad and Canada. She was woman of God, an avid gardener who loved colourful flowers, cooking a delicious meal, golfing, the warm sun and beach, and having tea on her favourite swing. She personified what love is to everyone she met. Visitation for Indra will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, ON L4G6W8. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel. Private Interment at Aurora Cemetery. Donations in Indra's memory may be made to Heart & Stroke, www.heartandstroke.ca OR the , www.cancer.ca. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Patterson family may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 9, 2019