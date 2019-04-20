Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for INES MOLINARI. View Sign

MOLINARI, INES (nee MENEGHIN) At the age 97, with family by her side, Ines passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at her residence. Reunited with her husband Danilo. Beloved mother of Lorenzo (Paola) and Adrian (Anne). Cherished Nonna of Angela, Juliana, Michael, Laura, Paul and their families. Proud Bis-Nonna of Nigel, Lucas, Giulia, Matthew, Olivia, Claire, Florence and Myriam. A Funeral Service will be held at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Rd. (at Hwy. 27), 416-679-1803, on Tuesday, April 23rd at 4 p.m. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the commencement of the service. The family kindly asks you to join them for a reception to celebrate Ines' life immediately following the service. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank her caregiver and friend Indera Smith and also the entire staff at the Villa Da Vinici for their care and compassion during her stay.

