|
|
DAY, Inez Elizabeth Elaine (nee SINCLAIR) Born September 16, 1928 in New Richmond, Quebec; Elaine passed peacefully on January 7, 2020 with her family by her side. She lived a wonderful life in Don Mills since 1968, enjoying a successful career at the Bank of Nova Scotia and Ingram and Bell for many years. Daughter of the late Winifred and Henry Sinclair, sister to (late Shirley and Allan), Clare and Jean. Beloved wife of Bob (deceased 1997). Devoted mother to Linda (Rich) and Michael (Karen). Grandmother to Adam, Paige and Ted, great-grandmother to William and Madison. Special thank you to Vicki, her dedicated caregiver of 8 years, Jollee for the past year, and to the amazing, caring staff at Greenview Seniors Residence. These wonderful people enabled Elaine to remain in her home and at Greenview, living a happy, fulfilled life. She will be truly missed. Private family burial has taken place. Please join us for a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 18th at Jubilee United Church, 40 Underhill Dr., North York. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Jubilee United, or the Temmey Latner Centre for Palliative Care, who made it possible for Elaine to die peacefully in her own home. Take the time to visit someone with Alzheimer's, they will appreciate it.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020