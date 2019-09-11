Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for INEZ ELIZABETH MOORE. View Sign Obituary

MOORE, INEZ ELIZABETH (nee TAYLOR) 1927 - 2019 Inez passed away suddenly but peacefully, on September 4, 2019. After 12 years, Inez is now happily reunited with her beloved husband, Malcolm. She touched so many lives with her infectious smile, sunny disposition and positive outlook on life. She will be missed terribly by her two daughters, Carolyn Moore and Janice Pinsonneault, son-in-law, Wayne, grandchildren, Matthew (Sarah), Jordon (Jillian), Kyle (Bridget), Laura and Amy and great-grandchildren, Madison, Lincoln, Asher, Piper, Colin and Henry. Inez grew up in Montreal and later worked at Sir George William's University where she met her husband, Malcolm. They moved, with their two daughters to Brampton, in 1972. She worked for the Peel Board of Education, at the Kennedy Road Field Office. She was a longtime, active member of Christ Church in Brampton. Throughout her life, Inez developed and nurtured many lasting, significant friendships. She lived fully, laughed often and loved deeply. Inez credited her longevity of 92 years to having a "happy heart" and a strong relationship with her Lord. A celebration of Inez's life will be held at Christ Church, 4 Elizabeth St. N., Brampton, Ontario, on Saturday, October 5th at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Meadowvale Cemetery. Please see the church's or Ward Funeral Home's website for more details. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Church, the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Arthritis Association. Please visit our Book of Memories at

MOORE, INEZ ELIZABETH (nee TAYLOR) 1927 - 2019 Inez passed away suddenly but peacefully, on September 4, 2019. After 12 years, Inez is now happily reunited with her beloved husband, Malcolm. She touched so many lives with her infectious smile, sunny disposition and positive outlook on life. She will be missed terribly by her two daughters, Carolyn Moore and Janice Pinsonneault, son-in-law, Wayne, grandchildren, Matthew (Sarah), Jordon (Jillian), Kyle (Bridget), Laura and Amy and great-grandchildren, Madison, Lincoln, Asher, Piper, Colin and Henry. Inez grew up in Montreal and later worked at Sir George William's University where she met her husband, Malcolm. They moved, with their two daughters to Brampton, in 1972. She worked for the Peel Board of Education, at the Kennedy Road Field Office. She was a longtime, active member of Christ Church in Brampton. Throughout her life, Inez developed and nurtured many lasting, significant friendships. She lived fully, laughed often and loved deeply. Inez credited her longevity of 92 years to having a "happy heart" and a strong relationship with her Lord. A celebration of Inez's life will be held at Christ Church, 4 Elizabeth St. N., Brampton, Ontario, on Saturday, October 5th at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Meadowvale Cemetery. Please see the church's or Ward Funeral Home's website for more details. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Church, the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Arthritis Association. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close