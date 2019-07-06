RAE, INEZ Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at The Village of Riverside Glen in Guelph in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband George (2011). Daughter of the late John and Bertha Chapman of Scarborough. Dear mother of Clifford and his wife Laurie, Ralph and his wife Janet, and Donald and his wife Paula. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. at J. Scott Early Funeral Home, 21 James St., Milton, 905-878-2669. A private family service will take place at Milton Evergreen Cemetery. Special thanks to her extended family at The Village of Riverside Glen, especially the Puslinch Neighbourhood. If desired, memorial donations to Schlegel Villages Charitable Foundation c/o The Village of Riverside Glen at 60 Woodlawn Rd. E, Guelph, Ontario N1H 8M8, would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019