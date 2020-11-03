1/1
INEZ WALMER WELCH
WELCH, INEZ WALMER September 28, 1920 - October 31, 2020 On Saturday, October 31, 2020, passed away at the age of 100. Beloved wife of John (predeceased), loving mother of Craig (Deborah) and Kevin. Grandmother of Nicole (Fernando) and Christopher (Sarah), and great-grandmother to Jacob, Hayden, London, Nixon, Michael. After a long battle with Alzheimer's she is finally at peace. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, Ontario. Memorial Service will follow visitation at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Inez's memory to the Alzheimer's Society. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca.



Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
