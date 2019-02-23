Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Inga-Britt Linnea SODERBERG. View Sign

SODERBERG, Inga-Britt Linnea It is with undying love as the falling snow filled the evening sky, we sadly announce the passing of our Mother, Mor Mor and Friend on Friday, February 15, 2019 in Fredericton, NB. Born in Helsinki, Finland on February 2, 1935, she was the beloved only child of the late Lennart Leonart and Hjordis Linnea (Nylund) Soderberg. In 1955, Inga-Britt was honoured with the title of Miss Suomi and Miss Europe; a Toronto model in the 1960s and an Ontario sheep farmer from 1971 to 2001. She had a special, calming connection with birds and animals of all kinds, even some timber wolves spent a short time near her barn, each respecting their own space. She walked with Nature and enjoyed many outdoor sports. Her favourite pastime was playing Bridge. Her viewing loyalty was to the news, local and international. Inga-Britt is survived by her two daughters, Shirley Keetch and Janet Olinoski and their families, including 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; Shirley and Janet's father, Donald D. Cliffe of Victoria, BC. A private family interment will be held in the Spring in the Upper Queensbury Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Killarney Lake Lodge, Fredericton, NB on April 24, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. For those who wish, a memorial tribute in Inga-Britt's honour may be made to Fredericton Hospice or to Youth in Transition - Chrysalis House. A special thank you to Fredericton Hospice and Staff for the kindness and compassion our mother received on her last day of life.

