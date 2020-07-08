1/
Inge Ellen RADKO
RADKO, Inge Ellen (nee WIESENER) Inge Ellen Radko (neé Wiesener) was born on April 11, 1935 in Berlin, Germany and passed away on July 4, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the age of 85 years. Inge is the beloved wife of Robert Radko. She is the loving Mother of Richard and Ronald. Cherished Grandmother of Russell, Trevor, Nichole, and Kaitlyn. She will be loved, deeply missed, and forever remembered by all of her family and friends. Family and friends may visit at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 1141 St. Clair Ave. W. (1 block east of Dufferin) on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m. A private funeral church service will follow. Family and friends may visit the Interment at Prospect Cemetery, 1450 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto. (Section 23). If desired, donations in Memory of Inge may be made to SickKids Foundation.


Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 8, 2020.
