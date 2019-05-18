PHILLIPS, INGE GISELA (nee WORTMANN) Birth - 1929 Berlin, Germany Death - 2019 Toronto, Canada Our family is saddened to announce that Inge died Friday, May 10, 2019 at Michael Garron Hospital. Inge was predeceased by husband William Joseph Phillips, will be dearly missed by sons William (Catherine) and Michael and lovingly remembered by grandchildren Alexander, Stuart, Matthew and Hannah. Many thanks to family and friends for their kind words and support. At Inge's request, there will be no service.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019