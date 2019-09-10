INGE SENGERLING

SENGERLING, INGE 1927 - 2019 Passed away with her family at her side on September 8, 2019, at North York General Hospital, in her 93rd year. She is survived by her daughter Iris (William Boyd), her grandchildren Kathleen (John Pentland) and Jonathan and her great-grandchildren Caleb and Ainslie. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Friedhelm (Fred) and her parents Ernest and Margarete (Greta nee Figge) Hochkirchen. A Celebration of Inge's life will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2 – 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask you to consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society or the CNIB.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 10, 2019
