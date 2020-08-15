INGEBORG HOLUBEC

HOLUBEC, INGEBORG Passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 84, predeceased by her husband Eugene and eldest daughter Eva. She will be fondly remembered by her surviving daughter Helen, brother and sister-in-law Igor and Vera, nieces Lydia, Camy and Christine, as well as members and staff of the West Scarborough Seniors Centre, and former colleagues at Women's College Hospital where she ended her long and rewarding nursing career in 2000, having previously worked at East General Hospital among others. She was an admirer of the arts and generously supported many charities. Visitation will be held at the JERRETT FUNERAL HOME, 660 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, on Sunday, August 16th from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. followed by a service in the chapel. At a later date, she will be laid to rest in St. James Cemetery. Memories shared at www.jerrettfuneralhome.com
would be greatly appreciated by her daughter.