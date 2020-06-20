INGEBORG "PETRA" VEVERIS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share INGEBORG's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VEVERIS, INGEBORG "PETRA" October 19, 1925 - June 10, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Petra. She was in her 95th year of life. She leaves behind her son Oliver, his wife Linda, her grandchildren Kristian (Cathy) and Lindsey and her great-grandchildren Koen, Caden and Chase. She is survived by her heartbroken partner Duncan. She was passionate about art, fashion, theatre, music, travelling and had a great interest in the world around her. A celebration of her interesting and full life will be held on a later date due to COVID-19.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved