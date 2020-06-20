VEVERIS, INGEBORG "PETRA" October 19, 1925 - June 10, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Petra. She was in her 95th year of life. She leaves behind her son Oliver, his wife Linda, her grandchildren Kristian (Cathy) and Lindsey and her great-grandchildren Koen, Caden and Chase. She is survived by her heartbroken partner Duncan. She was passionate about art, fashion, theatre, music, travelling and had a great interest in the world around her. A celebration of her interesting and full life will be held on a later date due to COVID-19.



