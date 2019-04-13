SILLERY, INGER (nee MADSEN) May 7, 1935 - October 28, 2018 It is with heavy hearts that we said goodbye to our sister Inger. She joined our parents Astrid and Johannes, her daughter Kathy and late husband Robert Sillery, in heaven. Inger is survived by her grandson James (Nicole) and great-granddaughter, sisters Anne, Ruth (Michael), Lis (John), Maren (John), Joanne Kathleen (Bill), brother Niels (Carol-Ann). Loving aunt and devoted friend to many. Special thanks to the caring staff at Cedarwood Village in Simcoe, Ontario. There will be a Celebration of Life on April 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a lunch to follow the service at The Danish Lutheran Church, 72 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, with interment at Sunset Mindepark in Puslinch on April 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019