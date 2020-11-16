1/1
INGRID ELIZABETH GRITTANI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share INGRID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRITTANI, INGRID ELIZABETH 1957-2020 Ingrid passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020 following a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Loving wife of Gene, proud mother of Sarah (Marc) and Kristen, adoring grandmother of Domenic, sister to Karin (Charles) and Mark, and daughter of Ursula and Fritz, Ingrid will be remembered for diligence in her career and dedication to her family. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared on www.ingridgrittani.com. Donations in memory of Ingrid can be made to Ovarian Cancer Canada.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved