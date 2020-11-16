GRITTANI, INGRID ELIZABETH 1957-2020 Ingrid passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020 following a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Loving wife of Gene, proud mother of Sarah (Marc) and Kristen, adoring grandmother of Domenic, sister to Karin (Charles) and Mark, and daughter of Ursula and Fritz, Ingrid will be remembered for diligence in her career and dedication to her family. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared on www.ingridgrittani.com
. Donations in memory of Ingrid can be made to Ovarian Cancer Canada.