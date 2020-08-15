BAUMGARTNER, Iola Ann (nee MANLEY) December 12, 1940 - August 6, 2020 Passed away peacefully at the age of 79, on August 6th at Princess Margaret Hospital, with her husband and daughter by her side. She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Norbert, loving daughter Nikki (Andy) and grandsons Riley and David. She will be missed by extended family and many friends in Canada, England, Europe and USA. Iola was born in Trevor, Wales, on December 12, 1940, youngest of 3 children. After the war, her family moved back to England and she was raised and schooled in Birmingham. In 1964, she immigrated to Canada. In Vancouver she met the love of her life, Norbert. They spent a few years in Vancouver where their daughter, Nikki, was born, and then moved to Ontario. Iola held many different positions in her working life, SRA (IBM), Shulton and Revlon working in the EDI field. Near the end of her career, she chose to do consulting work, allowing her to enjoy more travel. Iola became an active member in the Balmy Beach Club. She also completed the Toronto Marathon and many half marathons. Iola loved living in the Beaches, where over 45 years, she developed many long lasting friendships. She volunteered for organizations such as Achilles and Wellspring as well as canvassing for Cancer support. Iola was known for her giving nature, strength of character, optimism and energy. Iola was diagnosed and received treatment in 2007 for ovarian cancer and was fortunate to not have a reoccurrence until 2014. Iola balanced her fight with quality of life and she did so with great strength, optimism and determination. In the face of adversity, she loved life. Following Iola's wishes, there will not be a service and there will be a commemorative tree planted in her honour in the Beaches area. We would like to thank the staff at Princess Margaret Hospital for the wonderful care given to Iola. Donations in her name can be made to the PMH Gynaecology Unit or Palliative Care Unit. Condolences may be forwarded and memories shared at www.giffenmackdanforth.com