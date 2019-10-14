CARROZZO, IOLANA With great sadness, we announce the passing of Iolana Carrozzo, on October 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale Carrozzo. Loving mother of Mary Carrozzo. She will be missed by her many family and friends. Visitation(s) will be held at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.), on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church (2 Richardson Ave., Eglinton Ave., east of Keele St.), on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Westminster Cemetery (5380 Bathurst St., north of Finch Ave.). In memory of Iolana, donations may be made to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 14, 2019